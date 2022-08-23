See All Nurse Practitioners in Myrtle Beach, SC
Shannon Spence, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Overview of Shannon Spence, FNP

Shannon Spence, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Shannon Spence works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shannon Spence's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Urology Clinics
    4022 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 236-0000

Aug 23, 2022
I went to her after going to 3 other doctors ,whom , wouldn't help me , and she was a miracle!!!! For the first time in years I'm actually comfortable,and can leave me house...SHE helped me ,when no one would. GOD BLESS HER!
Amanda Plemmons — Aug 23, 2022
About Shannon Spence, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831696491
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shannon Spence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Shannon Spence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shannon Spence works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Shannon Spence’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Shannon Spence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Spence.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Spence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Spence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

