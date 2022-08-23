Shannon Spence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Spence, FNP
Overview of Shannon Spence, FNP
Shannon Spence, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Shannon Spence works at
Shannon Spence's Office Locations
Atlantic Urology Clinics4022 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 236-0000
Ratings & Reviews
I went to her after going to 3 other doctors ,whom , wouldn't help me , and she was a miracle!!!! For the first time in years I'm actually comfortable,and can leave me house...SHE helped me ,when no one would. GOD BLESS HER!
About Shannon Spence, FNP
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
1831696491
