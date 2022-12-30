Shannon Stireman, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Stireman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Stireman, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon Stireman, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huber Heights, OH.
Shannon Stireman works at
Locations
Family Medicine of Huber Heights8638 Troy Pike Ste 103, Huber Heights, OH 45424 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Provider is to busy. It took 2 1/2 months to get appointment. That is unacceptable. Love Dr. but need to get in to see her sooner.
About Shannon Stireman, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
NPI: 1730663238
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Stireman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Stireman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shannon Stireman using Healthline FindCare.
Shannon Stireman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Stireman works at
105 patients have reviewed Shannon Stireman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Stireman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Stireman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Stireman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.