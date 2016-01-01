See All Occupational Therapists in Duluth, MN
Shannon Takes, OTR

Occupational Therapy
Shannon Takes, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN. 

Shannon Takes works at Essentia Health-Building E (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center
    530 E 2nd St # 220, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Occupational Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1487077657
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

