Overview of Shannon Tam, CNM

Shannon Tam, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Shannon Tam works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery in Rockaway Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.