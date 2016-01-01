See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Shannon Thompson, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Shannon Thompson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Shannon Thompson works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shannon Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3023
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    About Shannon Thompson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1770594236
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

