Shannon Tieman, CRNP

Psychiatry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shannon Tieman, CRNP

Shannon Tieman, CRNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Shannon Tieman works at Lisa A Horton MD PA in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shannon Tieman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brightwell Health
    7310 Ritchie Hwy Ste 516, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-2900

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders
Psychological Addiction
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders
Psychological Addiction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Addiction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2023
    I fell in love with her when she moved to Brightwell. She is the best psychiatrist I have been too. She listens n cares about her patients. I have been to here for almost 4 months now and the other psychiatrist I had NEVER cared or listened at all. She has done so much for me especially when it came to my mood and attitude. I wouldnt/don't want anyone else. She will def go out of her way to help and make sure u are doing great.
    Nicole M Brown — Jan 16, 2023
    Photo: Shannon Tieman, CRNP
    About Shannon Tieman, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326436254
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Tieman, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Tieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shannon Tieman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannon Tieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Tieman works at Lisa A Horton MD PA in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Shannon Tieman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Shannon Tieman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Tieman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Tieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Tieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

