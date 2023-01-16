Overview of Shannon Tieman, CRNP

Shannon Tieman, CRNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Shannon Tieman works at Lisa A Horton MD PA in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.