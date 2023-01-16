Shannon Tieman, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Tieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Tieman, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shannon Tieman, CRNP
Shannon Tieman, CRNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Shannon Tieman works at
Shannon Tieman's Office Locations
-
1
Brightwell Health7310 Ritchie Hwy Ste 516, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannon Tieman?
I fell in love with her when she moved to Brightwell. She is the best psychiatrist I have been too. She listens n cares about her patients. I have been to here for almost 4 months now and the other psychiatrist I had NEVER cared or listened at all. She has done so much for me especially when it came to my mood and attitude. I wouldnt/don't want anyone else. She will def go out of her way to help and make sure u are doing great.
About Shannon Tieman, CRNP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1326436254
Education & Certifications
- Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Catholic University of America, Washington DC|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Tieman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Tieman accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Tieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Tieman works at
4 patients have reviewed Shannon Tieman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Tieman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Tieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Tieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.