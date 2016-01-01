Shannon Trammell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Trammell
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon Trammell is a Physician Assistant in Roseburg, OR.
Shannon Trammell works at
Locations
White Oak Medical Clinic340 NW Medical Loop, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 464-5907
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Shannon Trammell
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679129753
Shannon Trammell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Trammell works at
