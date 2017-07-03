See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Panama City, FL
Shannon Wood-Williams, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shannon Wood-Williams, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Panama City, FL. 

Shannon Wood-Williams works at Affirming Life Counseling and Coaching in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affirming Life Counseling and Coaching
    730 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 769-3756
  2. 2
    121 Jenks Cir, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 769-3756

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Shannon Wood-Williams, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497915938
