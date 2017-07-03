Shannon Wood-Williams, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Wood-Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Wood-Williams, LMFT
Overview
Shannon Wood-Williams, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Panama City, FL.
Shannon Wood-Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Affirming Life Counseling and Coaching730 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 769-3756
- 2 121 Jenks Cir, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-3756
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannon Wood-Williams?
Shannon is AMAZING! She is only therapist I've seen over past 20 yrs that actually has helped me. She is brutally honest , gives real advice, and holds you accountable. She has changed my life! Current client of over 5 years.
About Shannon Wood-Williams, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1497915938
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Wood-Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Wood-Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Wood-Williams works at
11 patients have reviewed Shannon Wood-Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Wood-Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Wood-Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Wood-Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.