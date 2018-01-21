Shanon Moyer, LPCMH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shanon Moyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shanon Moyer, LPCMH
Offers telehealth
Shanon Moyer, LPCMH is a Counselor in Millville, DE.
Shanon Moyer works at
Alicia Kendorski Ncc32630 Cedar Dr Unit A, Millville, DE 19967 Directions (302) 420-8846
- 2 125 Greentree Dr, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 420-8846
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Shanon Moyer?
Listen to this woman. I went to her practice in an attempt to save my marriage. I loved her Christian values and frank outlook on my situation. After meeting with me and my husband alone and in group sessions she determined my husband was a pathological liar And narcissist I didn’t heed her a warning at the time wanting desperately to save my marriage she offered me lots of advice to get away and get safe and I regret I did not heed her advice.
- Counseling
- English
- 1134272941
Shanon Moyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Shanon Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Shanon Moyer works at
6 patients have reviewed Shanon Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shanon Moyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shanon Moyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.