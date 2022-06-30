Shanta Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shanta Brown, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shanta Brown, NP
Shanta Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI.
Shanta Brown's Office Locations
- 1 16181 Hubbell St, Detroit, MI 48235 Directions (313) 273-8764
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She’s caring listening and goes out of her way for me monthly. Joshua Dillon
About Shanta Brown, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124679188
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shanta Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shanta Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.