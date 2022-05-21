Shantala Boss, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shantala Boss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shantala Boss, MS
Overview
Shantala Boss, MS is a Counselor in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Shantala Boss works at
Locations
Boss Wellness, LLC3551 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 208, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsMonday12:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:30pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday1:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best therapist EVER
About Shantala Boss, MS
- Counseling
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952503021
Education & Certifications
- Open Door Social Services
- Palm Beach Atlantic
- Liberty University
