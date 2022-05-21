Overview

Shantala Boss, MS is a Counselor in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Shantala Boss works at Counseling in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.