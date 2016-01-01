Shantaniece Sherrell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shantaniece Sherrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shantaniece Sherrell, NP
Overview
Shantaniece Sherrell, NP is an Oncology Specialist in Danville, IN.
Shantaniece Sherrell works at
Locations
-
1
Hendricks Oncology100 Hospital Ln Ste 320, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
-
2
Hendricks Oncology8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 1340, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shantaniece Sherrell?
About Shantaniece Sherrell, NP
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1609203884
Education & Certifications
- HAMPTON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Shantaniece Sherrell accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shantaniece Sherrell using Healthline FindCare.
Shantaniece Sherrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shantaniece Sherrell works at
Shantaniece Sherrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shantaniece Sherrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shantaniece Sherrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shantaniece Sherrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.