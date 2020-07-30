Shantel Zwissler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shantel Zwissler
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shantel Zwissler
Shantel Zwissler is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Shantel Zwissler works at
Shantel Zwissler's Office Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Orphanage5400 Edalbert Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Directions (513) 741-3100
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shantel Zwissler?
Shantel is AMAZING at what she does. She establishes a rapport extremely quick with the kids and she hits it right on the head on treatment plan. She explains what she sees, then gets both parent and child on board with the plan. She gets the child to understand what she is prescribing if she prescribing something, and makes sure that they can describe it in their own language.
About Shantel Zwissler
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538791983
Frequently Asked Questions
Shantel Zwissler works at
Shantel Zwissler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shantel Zwissler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shantel Zwissler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shantel Zwissler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.