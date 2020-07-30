See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Shantel Zwissler Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Shantel Zwissler

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shantel Zwissler

Shantel Zwissler is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Shantel Zwissler works at ST JOSEPH ORPHANAGE in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Verlena Daniels, NP
Verlena Daniels, NP
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Angela Wunsch, FNP
Angela Wunsch, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Shantel Zwissler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Orphanage
    5400 Edalbert Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 741-3100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Shantel Zwissler?

Jul 30, 2020
Shantel is AMAZING at what she does. She establishes a rapport extremely quick with the kids and she hits it right on the head on treatment plan. She explains what she sees, then gets both parent and child on board with the plan. She gets the child to understand what she is prescribing if she prescribing something, and makes sure that they can describe it in their own language.
Anthony — Jul 30, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shantel Zwissler
How would you rate your experience with Shantel Zwissler?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shantel Zwissler to family and friends

Shantel Zwissler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shantel Zwissler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shantel Zwissler.

About Shantel Zwissler

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538791983
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shantel Zwissler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shantel Zwissler works at ST JOSEPH ORPHANAGE in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Shantel Zwissler’s profile.

Shantel Zwissler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shantel Zwissler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shantel Zwissler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shantel Zwissler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Shantel Zwissler?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.