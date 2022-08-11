See All Nurse Practitioners in Waterbury, CT
Shantelle Brokaw

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Shantelle Brokaw

Shantelle Brokaw is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. 

Shantelle Brokaw works at Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehab in Waterbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shantelle Brokaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehab
    128 Cedar Ave, Waterbury, CT 06705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 757-9271
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Shantelle Brokaw

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114462561
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shantelle Brokaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Shantelle Brokaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shantelle Brokaw works at Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehab in Waterbury, CT. View the full address on Shantelle Brokaw’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Shantelle Brokaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shantelle Brokaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shantelle Brokaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shantelle Brokaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

