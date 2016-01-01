See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Shanti Colo, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Shanti Colo, CNM

Shanti Colo, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Shanti Colo works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shanti Colo's Office Locations

    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
About Shanti Colo, CNM

  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1508417577
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Shanti Colo, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shanti Colo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shanti Colo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Shanti Colo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shanti Colo works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Shanti Colo’s profile.

Shanti Colo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shanti Colo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shanti Colo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shanti Colo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

