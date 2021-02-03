Shantrie Orcutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shantrie Orcutt, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shantrie Orcutt, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Locations
- 1 14001 McAuley Blvd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 757-3720
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orcutt helped our daughter during her preteen years. Life is difficult and having a Dr. Orcutt help her with her preteen years through teen has made her a productive 21 year old. So thankful we had her to help us!
About Shantrie Orcutt, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Shantrie Orcutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
