Sharen Orso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sharen Orso, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sharen Orso, MSN
Sharen Orso, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharen Orso's Office Locations
- 1 125 William Howard Taft Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 531-1118
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely one of the best nurse practitioners in the profession who listens and responds immediately . I am satisfied with her care and treatment.
About Sharen Orso, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245488089
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharen Orso accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharen Orso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Sharen Orso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharen Orso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharen Orso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharen Orso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.