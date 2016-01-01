Shari Levesque, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shari Levesque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shari Levesque, FNP
Offers telehealth
Shari Levesque, FNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Shari Levesque works at
Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church10220 Prosperity Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28269 Directions (704) 951-1411
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1306103262
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Shari Levesque accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Shari Levesque using Healthline FindCare.
Shari Levesque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Shari Levesque works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shari Levesque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shari Levesque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.