Shari Levesque, FNP

Sleep Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shari Levesque, FNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Shari Levesque works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church
    10220 Prosperity Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28269

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Shari Levesque, FNP

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1306103262
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

