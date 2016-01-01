See All Nurse Midwives in Bellevue, WA
Shari Luchino, CNM

Midwifery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Shari Luchino, CNM

Shari Luchino, CNM is a Midwife in Bellevue, WA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shari Luchino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - West Seattle
    4550 Fauntleroy Way Sw, Seattle, WA 98126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Shari Luchino, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1194070300
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Shari Luchino, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shari Luchino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shari Luchino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Shari Luchino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Shari Luchino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shari Luchino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shari Luchino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shari Luchino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.