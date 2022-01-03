Dr. Murray-Posada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shari Murray-Posada, OD
Overview of Dr. Shari Murray-Posada, OD
Dr. Shari Murray-Posada, OD is an Optometrist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Murray-Posada works at
Dr. Murray-Posada's Office Locations
Walmart Inc200 W 136TH AVE, Denver, CO 80234 Directions (720) 929-1776
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Posada where are you? Has anybody found out where she went to? We have been with her since her first week starting at Walmart. Hoping to find her. Thanks Storms
About Dr. Shari Murray-Posada, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1396882809
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray-Posada accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray-Posada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray-Posada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray-Posada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray-Posada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray-Posada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.