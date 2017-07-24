Shari Pescatore, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shari Pescatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shari Pescatore, LPC
Overview
Shari Pescatore, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Warrington, PA.
Shari Pescatore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shari Pescatore, LPC Certified Cognitive Therapist847 Easton Rd Ste 2300, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (215) 343-3091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shari Pescatore?
Shari is an expert at feeling-based, empathetic counseling and CBT. For the first time in my life because of CBT, I can identify on my own and bat down bad and illogical thoughts when they first occur. As a result, I don’t catastrophize as much anymore. I put things in perspective more easily. I'm a nicer, less anxious person. She always makes me feel like I have positives about me. She blends in emotional supportive counseling with subtle guidance and CBT. She’s superb at what she does.
About Shari Pescatore, LPC
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1720168578
Education & Certifications
- Certified Cognitive Therapist, Mindfulness Teacher
Frequently Asked Questions
Shari Pescatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shari Pescatore works at
10 patients have reviewed Shari Pescatore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shari Pescatore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shari Pescatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shari Pescatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.