Dr. Shari Reville, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shari Reville, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. 

Dr. Reville works at Leonard J. Pung Ph.d. A Psych. Corp. in Rancho Mirage, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leonard J. Pung Ph.d. A Psych. Corp.
    42525 Rancho Mirage Ln, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 403-0573
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr. Revielle is an excellent therapist who is passionate about helping her clients. She pays attention to details and ensures she is aligned with each client’s needs. I would recommend her without hesitation because I couldn't think of anyone better than her. I’ve become comfortable openly addressing my childhood trauma, health, and marriage issues. The first day I met with her, I instantly felt a connection and immediately gravitated toward her. You will NEVER feel judged by her. She is helping me learn so much about myself and how to work through past and current issues. Our sessions change pending on what I need most. Such a lovely person, and I feel beyond blessed.
    Jennifer — Jan 28, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Shari Reville, PHD
    About Dr. Shari Reville, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932144177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reville works at Leonard J. Pung Ph.d. A Psych. Corp. in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reville’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

