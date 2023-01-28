Dr. Reville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shari Reville, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shari Reville, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Dr. Reville works at
Locations
Leonard J. Pung Ph.d. A Psych. Corp.42525 Rancho Mirage Ln, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 403-0573
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Revielle is an excellent therapist who is passionate about helping her clients. She pays attention to details and ensures she is aligned with each client’s needs. I would recommend her without hesitation because I couldn't think of anyone better than her. I’ve become comfortable openly addressing my childhood trauma, health, and marriage issues. The first day I met with her, I instantly felt a connection and immediately gravitated toward her. You will NEVER feel judged by her. She is helping me learn so much about myself and how to work through past and current issues. Our sessions change pending on what I need most. Such a lovely person, and I feel beyond blessed.
About Dr. Shari Reville, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
