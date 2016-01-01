See All Psychologists in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Shari Slebodnik, PHD

Psychological Trauma
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shari Slebodnik, PHD is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Capella University - PhD.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    (586) 883-8830
  2. 2
    Dr. Shari Slebodnik, LLP, CCHT
    1700 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084 (248) 602-2365

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Burnout Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Fetishism Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cofinity
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • Self Pay
    • Sliding Scale

    About Dr. Shari Slebodnik, PHD

    • Psychological Trauma
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205065182
    Education & Certifications

    • Clinical Psychology
    • Capella University - PhD
    • Michigan Christian College/Rochester College Rochester Mi
