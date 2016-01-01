Dr. Shari Slebodnik, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slebodnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Shari Slebodnik, PHD is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Capella University - PhD.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27600 Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 883-8830
Dr. Shari Slebodnik, LLP, CCHT1700 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 602-2365
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cofinity
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
About Dr. Shari Slebodnik, PHD
- Psychological Trauma
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1205065182
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Psychology
- Capella University - PhD
- Michigan Christian College/Rochester College Rochester Mi
