See All Cardiologists in Poulsbo, WA
Shari Wootten, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Shari Wootten, ARNP

Cardiology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shari Wootten, ARNP

Shari Wootten, ARNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. 

Shari Wootten works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shari Wootten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo
    19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shari Wootten?

    Feb 04, 2023
    I’ve seen her twice. Both times she was extremely attentive to my needs. She further asked extremely great questions to resolve my issues. Also provided me the relatively tough love feedback I needed to here. She did it in such a caring, thoughtful way , I seriously felt loved. I can only imagine the difficulty in her job to let people know info they may not want to here. I greatly appreciate her.
    Steven S. — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shari Wootten, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Shari Wootten, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shari Wootten to family and friends

    Shari Wootten's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shari Wootten

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shari Wootten, ARNP.

    About Shari Wootten, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1295826154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shari Wootten, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shari Wootten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shari Wootten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shari Wootten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Shari Wootten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shari Wootten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shari Wootten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shari Wootten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.