Shari Wootten, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shari Wootten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shari Wootten, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shari Wootten, ARNP
Shari Wootten, ARNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA.
Shari Wootten works at
Shari Wootten's Office Locations
-
1
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shari Wootten?
I’ve seen her twice. Both times she was extremely attentive to my needs. She further asked extremely great questions to resolve my issues. Also provided me the relatively tough love feedback I needed to here. She did it in such a caring, thoughtful way , I seriously felt loved. I can only imagine the difficulty in her job to let people know info they may not want to here. I greatly appreciate her.
About Shari Wootten, ARNP
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1295826154
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Shari Wootten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shari Wootten accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shari Wootten using Healthline FindCare.
Shari Wootten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shari Wootten works at
2 patients have reviewed Shari Wootten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shari Wootten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shari Wootten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shari Wootten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.