Dr. Sharlene Johnson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharlene Johnson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Horizons Resources Inc.9200 Forest Hill Ave Ste C2, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 323-3262
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Looking for a Doctor of Psychologist (PH.D.)? I would certainly recommend Dr. S. Johnson to YOU. She is willing to listen and assist patients. Dr. Johnson, “tells it like it is.” She explains conditions, situations and life. I pride her for being available to patients at anytime. Dr. Johnson currently works at Tucker’s Psychiatric Clinic (Aug. 2020). She also schedules her own appointments.
About Dr. Sharlene Johnson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1588747869
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
