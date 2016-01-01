Sharlotte Tay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sharlotte Tay
Overview of Sharlotte Tay
Sharlotte Tay is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharlotte Tay's Office Locations
- 1 177 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 655-8669
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharlotte Tay?
About Sharlotte Tay
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154917862
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharlotte Tay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sharlotte Tay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharlotte Tay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharlotte Tay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharlotte Tay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.