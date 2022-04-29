See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Sharnette Washington, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sharnette Washington, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sharnette Washington, FNP-C

Sharnette Washington, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Sharnette Washington works at My Dr Now in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Sharnette Washington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Health Medical PC Dba My Dr Now
    2640 W Baseline Rd Ste 111, Phoenix, AZ 85041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 677-8282
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sharnette Washington?

    Apr 29, 2022
    She always takes the time that is needed.
    — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sharnette Washington, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sharnette Washington, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sharnette Washington to family and friends

    Sharnette Washington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sharnette Washington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharnette Washington, FNP-C.

    About Sharnette Washington, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427522556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharnette Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharnette Washington works at My Dr Now in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Sharnette Washington’s profile.

    Sharnette Washington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharnette Washington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharnette Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharnette Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sharnette Washington, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.