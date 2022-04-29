Sharnette Washington accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharnette Washington, FNP-C
Overview of Sharnette Washington, FNP-C
Sharnette Washington, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Sharnette Washington's Office Locations
Good Health Medical PC Dba My Dr Now2640 W Baseline Rd Ste 111, Phoenix, AZ 85041 Directions (480) 677-8282
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharnette Washington?
She always takes the time that is needed.
About Sharnette Washington, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427522556
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharnette Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharnette Washington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharnette Washington.
