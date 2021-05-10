See All Nurse Practitioners in Irving, TX
Sharolyn Dihigo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sharolyn Dihigo, NP

Sharolyn Dihigo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irving, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Arizona College Of Nursing

Sharolyn Dihigo works at North Texas Integrative Health & Wellness in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharolyn Dihigo's Office Locations

    Telemedicine Practice
    400 E Royal Ln Ste 285, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 446-8944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Stress
Hashimoto's Disease
Hormone Imbalance
Adrenal Stress
Hashimoto's Disease
Hormone Imbalance

Adrenal Stress Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2021
    Dr. Dihigo will give things straight but with care. She listens really listens to what's going on and wants to help you get better.
    Dr. Joy Bird, DC, BSN, RN — May 10, 2021
    About Sharolyn Dihigo, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366447211
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Arizona College Of Nursing
