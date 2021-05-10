Sharolyn Dihigo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharolyn Dihigo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharolyn Dihigo, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sharolyn Dihigo, NP
Sharolyn Dihigo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irving, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Arizona College Of Nursing
Sharolyn Dihigo works at
Sharolyn Dihigo's Office Locations
Telemedicine Practice400 E Royal Ln Ste 285, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (844) 446-8944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dihigo will give things straight but with care. She listens really listens to what's going on and wants to help you get better.
About Sharolyn Dihigo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366447211
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona College Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharolyn Dihigo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharolyn Dihigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharolyn Dihigo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharolyn Dihigo.
