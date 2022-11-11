Dr. Sharon Bernstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Bernstein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Bernstein, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 321 S Lang Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 Directions (412) 371-7327
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very solid therapist, knowledgeable and experienced.
About Dr. Sharon Bernstein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104928928
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
