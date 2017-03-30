See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Sharon Blue, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sharon Blue, ARNP

Sharon Blue, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Sharon Blue works at Blue Horizon Medical Clinic L.L.C in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Blue's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Horizon Medical Clinic L.L.C
    5101 E Busch Blvd Ste 11, Tampa, FL 33617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 899-9797
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Diabetes
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Diabetes
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sharon Blue, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1750724993
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Blue, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Blue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Blue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Blue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Blue works at Blue Horizon Medical Clinic L.L.C in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Sharon Blue’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sharon Blue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Blue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Blue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Blue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

