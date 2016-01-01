Sharon Campbell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Campbell
Overview of Sharon Campbell
Sharon Campbell is a Nurse Practitioner in Morgantown, WV.
Sharon Campbell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sharon Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Wvu Healthcare608 Cheat Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 594-1313
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Campbell?
About Sharon Campbell
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194385716
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharon Campbell works at
Sharon Campbell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.