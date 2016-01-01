See All Nurse Practitioners in Staten Island, NY
Sharon Curley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Sharon Curley, NP

Sharon Curley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY. 

Sharon Curley works at Usha Thomas MD PC in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Curley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph J Amari Mdeliminate Landmark
    175 Guyon Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 987-4303

Asperger Syndrome
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Asperger Syndrome
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism

Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Sharon Curley, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255651618
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Excelsior
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Curley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Curley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Curley works at Usha Thomas MD PC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Sharon Curley’s profile.

    Sharon Curley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Curley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Curley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Curley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.