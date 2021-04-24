See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino works at MODERN WELLNESS CLINIC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern wellness clinic
    5375 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 463-9159
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HCG Diet
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457997793
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino works at MODERN WELLNESS CLINIC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Del Rosario-Aquino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

