Sharon Dudley-Brown, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sharon Dudley-Brown, NP

Sharon Dudley-Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bel Air, MD. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Dudley-Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    615 W MacPhail Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 638-8900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Sharon Dudley-Brown, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427057272
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Dudley-Brown, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Dudley-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Dudley-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Sharon Dudley-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Dudley-Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Dudley-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Dudley-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

