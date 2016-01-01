Dr. Fedderly accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon Fedderly, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Fedderly, PHD is a Psychologist in Milwaukee, WI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5007 S Howell Ave Ste 350, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Directions (414) 962-4048
- 2 11649 N Port Washington Rd Ste 201, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 789-1191
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fedderly?
About Dr. Sharon Fedderly, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1619064441
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedderly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedderly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedderly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedderly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedderly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.