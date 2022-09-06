Sharon Healy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Healy, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sharon Healy, ARNP
Sharon Healy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Sharon Healy's Office Locations
South hill family medicine3010 S Southeast Blvd, Spokane, WA 99223 Directions (509) 688-6700
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Sharon. I have had many medical issues and I would not trust anyone else to take care of me and my family. She is so wonderful with my 2 young kids. Highly recommend.
About Sharon Healy, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740403377
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Healy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
