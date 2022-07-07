Sharon Heaston, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Heaston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Heaston, MA
Offers telehealth
Sharon Heaston, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Claremont, CA.
Sharon Heaston works at
Sharon D. Heaston, Lmft237 W 4th St, Claremont, CA 91711 Directions (909) 945-8894Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
Been working with her for 5 years, this is long overdue. I am a professor and even I myself need help from time to time. Sharon literally SAVED my marriage. As embarrassing as this is to admit, I was not "seeing and understanding my husband" and more so, was caught up in my ways and habits over the years. Her unique applications and tools to personalize marriage counseling first individually for us both and then as a couple, is far beyond what was imagined. My husband found her so helpful, he has enlisted her as the therapist for his company which has high stress with many insurances when she can, however, if there is an issue, she also has alternative arrangements that she supports her clients with in her business partners who are just as professional she is accommodating and sincerely here to help Not just one of those therapists who "sit there and let you vent all day long with no feedback" she is very much a partner to her clients and has different methods & specialties.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- University Of Houston - Clear Lake
