Dr. Hobbs accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon Hobbs, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Hobbs, PHD is a Psychologist in East Lansing, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 921 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 351-4237
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hobbs?
She was amazing with my 6 year old dr who was abused by another party
About Dr. Sharon Hobbs, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205848215
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.