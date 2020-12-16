See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Sharon Joe, OD

Optometry
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sharon Joe, OD

Dr. Sharon Joe, OD is an Optometrist in La Jolla, CA. 

Dr. Joe works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-7996
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Scripps Clinic
    7565 Mission Valley Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 245-2900
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sharon Joe, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649247610
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Joe, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Joe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

