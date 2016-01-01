See All Nurse Midwives in Westlake, OH
Sharon Johnson, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sharon Johnson, CNM

Sharon Johnson, CNM is a Midwife in Westlake, OH. 

Sharon Johnson works at Robert Stern MD in Westlake, OH with other offices in Ravenna, OH and Amherst, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Stern MD
    29101 Health Campus Dr, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 925-5170
  2. 2
    Uh Portage Medical Center
    6847 N Chestnut St, Ravenna, OH 44266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 296-4165
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Amherst Office
    552 N Leavitt Rd, Amherst, OH 44001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 984-3293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH St. John Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sharon Johnson, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184686693
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Johnson, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Sharon Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

