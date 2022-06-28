See All Family Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Sharon Johnson, APRN

Family Medicine
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sharon Johnson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. 

Sharon Johnson works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - Cape Coral
    1435 SE 8th Ter Ste E, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 900-9720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 28, 2022
My visit was nice and very helpful!!!
— Jun 28, 2022
Photo: Sharon Johnson, APRN
About Sharon Johnson, APRN

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1861697906
Hospital Affiliations

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Sharon Johnson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sharon Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sharon Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sharon Johnson works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Sharon Johnson’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Sharon Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

