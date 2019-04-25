See All Nurse Practitioners in Salem, OR
Sharon Karn, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sharon Karn, PMHNP-BC

Sharon Karn, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR. 

Sharon Karn works at Begin Within Psychiatric Services, Salem, OR in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Karn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Begin Within Psychiatric Services, Salem, OR
    780 Commercial St SE Ste 103, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • LifeWise
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Sharon Karn, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134364524
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Karn, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Karn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Karn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Karn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Karn works at Begin Within Psychiatric Services, Salem, OR in Salem, OR. View the full address on Sharon Karn’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Sharon Karn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Karn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Karn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Karn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

