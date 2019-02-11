Dr. Sharon Kelly, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Kelly, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Sharon Kelly, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Saint Peters, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Institute For Graduate Clinical Psychology/Widener University.
Dr. Kelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Village Psychology3451 Saint Peters Rd, Saint Peters, PA 19470 Directions (610) 291-8551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
Dr. Kelly has drastically improved my life by helping me talk through my anxiety and depression. She has a way that makes you feel like you have known her your entire life, and there is zero discomfort or worry that she will be sharing your most private thoughts. Dr. Kelly is nothing short of professional, I've gone through many psychologist's, therapist's, and psychiatrist's, and my condition had not really improved until I met with Dr. Kelly. In short, she gets it.
About Dr. Sharon Kelly, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265633960
Education & Certifications
- Institute For Graduate Clinical Psychology/Widener University
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.