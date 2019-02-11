See All Psychologists in Saint Peters, PA
Dr. Sharon Kelly, PSY.D

Psychology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sharon Kelly, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Saint Peters, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Institute For Graduate Clinical Psychology/Widener University.

Dr. Kelly works at Dr Sharon Kelly in Saint Peters, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Psychology
    Village Psychology
3451 Saint Peters Rd, Saint Peters, PA 19470
(610) 291-8551

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Histrionic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Feb 11, 2019
Dr. Kelly has drastically improved my life by helping me talk through my anxiety and depression. She has a way that makes you feel like you have known her your entire life, and there is zero discomfort or worry that she will be sharing your most private thoughts. Dr. Kelly is nothing short of professional, I've gone through many psychologist's, therapist's, and psychiatrist's, and my condition had not really improved until I met with Dr. Kelly. In short, she gets it.
Feb 11, 2019
About Dr. Sharon Kelly, PSY.D

  • Psychology
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1265633960
Education & Certifications

  • Institute For Graduate Clinical Psychology/Widener University
  • Fairleigh Dickinson University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sharon Kelly, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kelly works at Dr Sharon Kelly in Saint Peters, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

