Sharon Labban has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Labban, RN
Overview of Sharon Labban, RN
Sharon Labban, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Sharon Labban works at
Sharon Labban's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic- Arizona- Scottsdalephoenix13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communication Listens and related personal experience in her advice, empathetic Personable, friendly, put me at ease Spent time with me, not rushed Solved the problem!
About Sharon Labban, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184049520
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Labban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sharon Labban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Labban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Labban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Labban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.