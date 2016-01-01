Sharon Landau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Landau, MFT
Offers telehealth
Sharon Landau, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Woodland Hills, CA.
Anna Hamrell Lcsw Inc21241 Ventura Blvd Ste 290, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (818) 346-8914
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1699840975
Sharon Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sharon Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Landau.
