Sharon Macrohon-Sabaitue, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sharon Macrohon-Sabaitue, APRN-BC

Sharon Macrohon-Sabaitue, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Sharon Macrohon-Sabaitue works at FLORIDA HEART SPECIALISTS in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sharon Macrohon-Sabaitue's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Heart Specialists
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 150, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 436-6660
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Anxiety
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Anxiety
Asthma
Chronic Diseases

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Sharon Macrohon-Sabaitue, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497036602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

