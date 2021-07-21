Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Magalona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC
Overview of Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC
Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Sharon Magalona works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sharon Magalona's Office Locations
-
1
Mesa5555 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 393-0575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Reddy GI Associates1810 S Crismon Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 621-5891
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sharon Magalona?
She's always been so helpful when I don't feel well. She saved my life and has helped give me some semblance of normalcy. I couldn't recommend her enough. I've seen multiple GI Doctors and she was the only one who not only took me seriously but also took the time to try and figure out what was going on with me.
About Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801191226
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Magalona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sharon Magalona accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Magalona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sharon Magalona works at
7 patients have reviewed Sharon Magalona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Magalona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Magalona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Magalona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.