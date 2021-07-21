See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC

Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Sharon Magalona works at Reddy GI Associates in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Sharon Magalona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mesa
    5555 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 393-0575
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Reddy GI Associates
    1810 S Crismon Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 621-5891

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Crohn's Disease
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hepatitis B
Crohn's Disease
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hepatitis B

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sharon Magalona?

    Jul 21, 2021
    She's always been so helpful when I don't feel well. She saved my life and has helped give me some semblance of normalcy. I couldn't recommend her enough. I've seen multiple GI Doctors and she was the only one who not only took me seriously but also took the time to try and figure out what was going on with me.
    Narp — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sharon Magalona to family and friends

    Sharon Magalona's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sharon Magalona

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC.

    About Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801191226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon Magalona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sharon Magalona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sharon Magalona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sharon Magalona works at Reddy GI Associates in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Sharon Magalona’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Sharon Magalona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Magalona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Magalona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Magalona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sharon Magalona, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.