Dr. Sharon Marcotte, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Marcotte, PHD is a Counselor in Beavercreek, OH.
Locations
Miami Valley Counseling & Hypnosis Ct, Inc1255 N Fairfield Rd Ste 201, Beavercreek, OH 45432 Directions (937) 426-5225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend her !
About Dr. Sharon Marcotte, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1215051768
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
