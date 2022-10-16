Sharon J McDonnell, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sharon J McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sharon J McDonnell, LPC
Overview
Sharon J McDonnell, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Exeter, PA.
Locations
-
1
New Leaf Professional Counseling1262 Wyoming Ave, Exeter, PA 18643 Directions (570) 213-9311
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was lucky enough to find Sharon as my first (and only) therapist. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better. She helped me through so much when I was younger. I stopped seeing her for a few years, and found her again when she opened her own office. Her receptionist, Beverley (who is super friendly!), was able to schedule me within a week. I love having the in- person therapy option, as many places only offer telehealth. Sharon always has your best interest at heart, and she tells you what you need to hear in the most non-judgmental way. From reading the other reviews, it’s clear that Sharon makes everyone feel that they’re her only patient. I’d recommend Sharon to anyone a thousand times over.
About Sharon J McDonnell, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon J McDonnell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon J McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Sharon J McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon J McDonnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon J McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon J McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.