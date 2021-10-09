Sharon Mitchell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sharon Mitchell, MS
Overview
Sharon Mitchell, MS is a Counselor in Brandon, FL.
Sharon Mitchell works at
Locations
Sharon M Mitchell Lmhc LLC150 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 957-0419
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sharon listens and offers solutions and coping strategies. She is a great source of information.
About Sharon Mitchell, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1831362565
Frequently Asked Questions
Sharon Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Sharon Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sharon Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sharon Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sharon Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.